Don't sit indoors when you come visit San Diego , get outside and take a windsurfing class. It is a bit challenging, but with a good instructor, you should be able to pick it up in no time. Take a lesson at Mission Bay Aquatic Center http://www.mbaquaticcenter.com/windsurfing.htm Or, if you aren't so adventurous, there are several places to watch windsurfers, such as Tourmaline Beach in La Jolla or Pacific Beach. Whether you just want to watch or participate, windsurfing is a great way to experience the famous San Diego sunshine and beach culture.