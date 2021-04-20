Pacific Beach Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA, USA

A place for swimming, surfing and bodyboarding Pacific Beach is a great place for swimming, surfing, and bodyboarding. There are a good number of bars, restaurants, and places to stay. Check out the yearly Pacific Beach festival: http://www.pacificbeachfest.org/pbfest/index.htm Or, the largest annual Brazilian festival on the West coast: http://www.braziliandaysandiego.com/ Just walk around to find a number of inexpensive beach restaurants, featuring mostly Mexican or California fusion. Rent a bike to cruise the area: http://pacificbeachbikes.com/ Or, take a surf lesson or rent surfing equipment: http://www.pbsurfshop.com/ Tip: It definitely gets tight with traffic here. I recommend coming early for parking, or taking a cab and spending all day here playing in the surf or walking the boardwalk for people watching!