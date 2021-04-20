Where are you going?
Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA, USA
A place for swimming, surfing and bodyboarding

Pacific Beach is a great place for swimming, surfing, and bodyboarding. There are a good number of bars, restaurants, and places to stay. Check out the yearly Pacific Beach festival: http://www.pacificbeachfest.org/pbfest/index.htm Or, the largest annual Brazilian festival on the West coast: http://www.braziliandaysandiego.com/ Just walk around to find a number of inexpensive beach restaurants, featuring mostly Mexican or California fusion. Rent a bike to cruise the area: http://pacificbeachbikes.com/ Or, take a surf lesson or rent surfing equipment: http://www.pbsurfshop.com/ Tip: It definitely gets tight with traffic here. I recommend coming early for parking, or taking a cab and spending all day here playing in the surf or walking the boardwalk for people watching!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

Rajam Roose
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Take A Windsurfing Class!

Don't sit indoors when you come visit San Diego, get outside and take a windsurfing class. It is a bit challenging, but with a good instructor, you should be able to pick it up in no time. Take a lesson at Mission Bay Aquatic Center http://www.mbaquaticcenter.com/windsurfing.htm Or, if you aren't so adventurous, there are several places to watch windsurfers, such as Tourmaline Beach in La Jolla or Pacific Beach. Whether you just want to watch or participate, windsurfing is a great way to experience the famous San Diego sunshine and beach culture.

