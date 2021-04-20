Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Paak Dang

46/1 Wang Sing Kham Road, ตำบล ป่าตัน อำเภอเมืองเชียงใหม่ เชียงใหม่ 50300, Thailand
+66 94 629 1319
Paak Dang Chiang Mai Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Paak Dang

Restaurant locations in Chiang Mai don’t get much more alluring than the one enjoyed by Paak Dang, where the setting is as captivating as the food. Hugging the west bank of the Ping River, the idyllic venue is renowned as one of the city’s most romantic options for Thai food. Lanterns hanging from trees add a glow to the riverside terrace, and the candlelit tables are perfect spots for an intimate encounter. While the menu at the restaurant (whose name roughly translates to "spicy mouth") spans classics from around Thailand, there’s a strong emphasis on Lan Na Kingdom cuisine. Signature dishes include the giant river prawns and a decadent duck with red curry. And it's a restaurant with a social conscience, training their workers with job and life skills that will help them and their extended families.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points