Paak Dang
Restaurant locations in Chiang Mai don’t get much more alluring than the one enjoyed by Paak Dang, where the setting is as captivating as the food. Hugging the west bank of the Ping River, the idyllic venue is renowned as one of the city’s most romantic options for Thai food. Lanterns hanging from trees add a glow to the riverside terrace, and the candlelit tables are perfect spots for an intimate encounter. While the menu at the restaurant (whose name roughly translates to "spicy mouth") spans classics from around Thailand, there’s a strong emphasis on Lan Na Kingdom cuisine. Signature dishes include the giant river prawns and a decadent duck with red curry. And it's a restaurant with a social conscience, training their workers with job and life skills that will help them and their extended families.