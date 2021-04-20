Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

P

P
Website
Arirang Games Pyongyang North Korea
The Traffic Lady Pyongyang North Korea
Arirang Games Pyongyang North Korea
The Traffic Lady Pyongyang North Korea

Arirang Games

Watching the Arirang Games in Pyongyang, North Korea was the highlight of the trip. Over 100,000 performers move in unison through complicated choreographed mass gymnastics. It is like something I have never seen before. Even more amazing the scene of the sunrise behind the performers is created by 20,000 school children flipping colored cards.
By Erica Chua

More Recommendations

William Cobane
almost 7 years ago

The Traffic Lady

The photo was taken during my first trip to North Korea in 2009. Our group had been riding past this corner during our visit and I waved each time we passed. On the last day, we stopped to go inside the foreign language book store. When we came out, the traffic lady was standing in the middle of the intersection as usual. This time when we waved to her, she smiled back.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30