Arirang GamesWatching the Arirang Games in Pyongyang, North Korea was the highlight of the trip. Over 100,000 performers move in unison through complicated choreographed mass gymnastics. It is like something I have never seen before. Even more amazing the scene of the sunrise behind the performers is created by 20,000 school children flipping colored cards.
almost 7 years ago
The Traffic Lady
The photo was taken during my first trip to North Korea in 2009. Our group had been riding past this corner during our visit and I waved each time we passed. On the last day, we stopped to go inside the foreign language book store. When we came out, the traffic lady was standing in the middle of the intersection as usual. This time when we waved to her, she smiled back.