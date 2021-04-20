P.45
Tricia Tunstall opened the doors to this Bucktown boutique back in 1997, which makes it a pioneer in the neighborhood for its upscale and diverse design lineup in women’s apparel. That roster features tops, dresses, bottoms, shoes, jumpsuits, and accessories from the likes of style heavy hitters like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Calder Blake, Creatures of Comfort, Jill Platner, and Rachel Comey. Chicago
designers also put in appearances, with pieces like the 10K-gold Lucky Charm earrings or 18K-yellow-gold spangle studs from jewelry genius Sarah McGuire, and Anna Brown's reclaimed-denim staples like the Harriet vest and Two Penny jacket.