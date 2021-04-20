Where are you going?
P.45

1643 North Damen Avenue
Website
| +1 773-862-4523
P.45 Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 6:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 6pm

P.45

Tricia Tunstall opened the doors to this Bucktown boutique back in 1997, which makes it a pioneer in the neighborhood for its upscale and diverse design lineup in women’s apparel. That roster features tops, dresses, bottoms, shoes, jumpsuits, and accessories from the likes of style heavy hitters like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Calder Blake, Creatures of Comfort, Jill Platner, and Rachel Comey. Chicago designers also put in appearances, with pieces like the 10K-gold Lucky Charm earrings or 18K-yellow-gold spangle studs from jewelry genius Sarah McGuire, and Anna Brown's reclaimed-denim staples like the Harriet vest and Two Penny jacket.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

