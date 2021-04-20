Parts & Labour Burger [CLOSED] 507 Queen Street West

The TO Burger Newcomer: P&L Burger Hip Parkdale eatery Parts & Labour has always been known for their burger and outspoken chef, Matty Matheson. Matheson took the concept of doing one thing well (burgers) a few doors down from Burger Priest's Queen Street location. Hearty burgers with bold flavor dominate the menu, with accouterments ranging from bacon jam to peameal bacon. Popular burgers include The Deluxe and the Castor. Vegetarians will love the Big Tempeh, a soy based burger, topped with thousands islands dressing house sauce and cheese. Overall, P&L is giving older burger shops some competition and in Hogtown, that's a good thing.