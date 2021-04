Cocktails at the Top of the World

Don’t let vertigo stop you from viewing Hong Kong 's illuminated skyline from the highest bar in the world. Even the city’s tallest skyscrapers appear to be tiny dots when viewed from the Ozone, located on the 118th floor of West Kowloon’s Ritz-Carlton hotel. A master mixologist will serve up a vesper martini as you peer down on the rest of the city, or how about celebrating your sweet life with the cocktail of the same name, mixed with tequila, Aperol, passion fruit, lime juice, pineapple juice, and bitters?