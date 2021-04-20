Oz Park
2021 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
| +1 312-742-7898
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Dorothy and Her Friends Live HereVery few pieces of literature have left their mark on American culture the way that “Wizard of Oz” has. It seems every city in the nation has some park or sculpture or building with a reference to Oz or Dorothy and her 3 friends.
Chicago’s Oz Park has 4 sculptures created by John Kearny depicting Dorothy with Toto (in her ruby slippers!), the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion at the four corners of the park. Inside the park is an “Emerald Garden” with flowers and "Dorothy’s Playlot" with swing sets and jungle gyms for the kids. There are also tennis courts, a basketball court and ball fields. Unfortunately it’s not open on the weekends but perhaps even fairylands need some time off.