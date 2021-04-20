Where are you going?
Oz Park

2021 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Website
| +1 312-742-7898
Dorothy and Her Friends Live Here Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Very few pieces of literature have left their mark on American culture the way that “Wizard of Oz” has. It seems every city in the nation has some park or sculpture or building with a reference to Oz or Dorothy and her 3 friends.

Chicago’s Oz Park has 4 sculptures created by John Kearny depicting Dorothy with Toto (in her ruby slippers!), the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion at the four corners of the park. Inside the park is an “Emerald Garden” with flowers and "Dorothy’s Playlot" with swing sets and jungle gyms for the kids. There are also tennis courts, a basketball court and ball fields. Unfortunately it’s not open on the weekends but perhaps even fairylands need some time off.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

