Rustic Seafood

This popular boutique seafood restaurant is part of the cofoco restaurant line. It describes itself as a "combination of a restaurant in Mallorca, a French bistro, the soundtrack from a Bollywood film, a port city on Gran Canaria, East Berlin and a charter to Costa Brava". With a description like that what more can you say other than that it perfectly fits in with Norrebro's funky and flavorful mixture of cultures, grit, and casual fine dining.