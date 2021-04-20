Where are you going?
Oyster & Wine Bar

Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel And Towers, 20 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2369 1111
Sun 12pm - 3pm
Fri - Sun 6pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 6:30pm - 11pm

Glamorous Evening with Harbour Sights

It's the setting for a glamorous evening: Oysters and wine, while overlooking the glistening Victoria Harbour.

Have a seat around the classy oyster bar and choose your favorite wine from the expansive cellar. Or, if you prefer, have the sommelier suggest the perfect bottle to go with a seafood spread, including 30 different types of the freshest oysters available for you to choose from.

Make the occasion even more special by booking a table next to the window to view the nightly Symphony of Lights at 8pm.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
