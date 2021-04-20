Where are you going?
OYO Restaurant & Cocktail Bar - Bedfordview

10 Bedford Mews, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, South Africa
Website
| +27 11 615 3600
A last minute cancellation for a music video shoot had the director and me make our way for a quick bite to eat at a nearby mall.

A need for a power outlet so that we could carry on working landed us at Oyo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

A quick set of starters and a few drinks, helped our creative minds get to work.

Best of all the dishes in my opinion, was the Hong Kong Pears - Crisp mashed potato dumplings stuffed with a mixture of chicken, duck and prawns and presented in the shape of pears. Impressive on the eyes and the taste buds!

The restaurant's website states that “Oyo” is a Chinese expression meaning “whoa” which is precisely what many are sure to say when they first enter oyo."

Being Chinese, I can see what they're trying to say, although in my opinion it's more of an "Ahya!"

Regardless of the differences, I will say that the food was pretty good and that it should definitely be given a taste if you're in the area.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
