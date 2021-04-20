Where are you going?
Oxo Tower Wharf

Barge House St, South Bank, London SE1 9PH, UK
Website
| +44 20 7803 3888
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Not Afternoon Tea at OXO Tower

Why would an afternoon tea not offer... tea? Or cucumber sandwiches? Because this is London, the city where the only rule is originality.

The OXO Brasserie, on the top floor of the iconic South Bank building, offers a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience that has little to do with what we know of this classic English event. Think exotic foods, specialty mixed drinks, and bites that are more quality than quantity.

There are four different options to choose from, all more non-traditional than the other. I opted for the Hot n’ Sticky (yes, you read that right), which was basically a plate of pure, god-sent sugary goodness with hints of rum, bananas, coconut, and caramel, for the enjoyment of your taste buds.

Not to mention the unobstructed view over the North Bank of London, which is pretty rad—especially with St Paul's so close!

So if you are looking for a high-end, peculiar experience in London, look no further than Not Afternoon Tea at OXO Tower. You can thank me later.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

