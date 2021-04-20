Oxley Nature Center
6700 Mohawk Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74115, USA
| +1 918-596-9054
More info
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Thur, Sat 10am - 4:30pm
OasisOklahoma has always been about open spaces (half our state song is about nature!) so to see Tulsa and Oklahoma in general becoming more urban can take a toll on Okie spirits.
Oxley Nature Center, located minutes away from downtown Tulsa, offers nature lovers (like myself) just enough of a atmospheric change to transport you back to the pioneer days. This is a superb place to go for a picnic or a relaxing walk. As an added bonus the Tulsa Zoo is not far away.
If you're driving north on I75 exit on 36th Street N. and head east for roughly 2 miles. The park entrance will be on left and you will signage for the Zoo, Oxley Nature Center is in the back of the park complex so follow the paved road until you see Oxley parking signs.