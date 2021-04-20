Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oxley Nature Center

6700 Mohawk Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74115, USA
Website
| +1 918-596-9054
Oasis Tulsa Oklahoma United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Thur, Sat 10am - 4:30pm

Oasis

Oklahoma has always been about open spaces (half our state song is about nature!) so to see Tulsa and Oklahoma in general becoming more urban can take a toll on Okie spirits.

Oxley Nature Center, located minutes away from downtown Tulsa, offers nature lovers (like myself) just enough of a atmospheric change to transport you back to the pioneer days. This is a superb place to go for a picnic or a relaxing walk. As an added bonus the Tulsa Zoo is not far away.

If you're driving north on I75 exit on 36th Street N. and head east for roughly 2 miles. The park entrance will be on left and you will signage for the Zoo, Oxley Nature Center is in the back of the park complex so follow the paved road until you see Oxley parking signs.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30