Window Shopping in the West End
The West End can sometimes be a crummy place to do any actual shopping—the crowds are overwhelming and so too, on occasion, are the shops themselves. But that does not dim the joy of standing in front of the artfully arranged windows of the big department stores—Selfridges on Oxford Street, Fortnum's on Piccadilly—or just taking in the sheer extravagance of the goods on display on Regent and Bond streets, home to some of the highest-end couturiers and jewellers in London
. Plus there are plenty of cafes and bars in which to rest your weary feet when you're done.