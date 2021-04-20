Oxford Oxford, UK

In the Shadow of Radcliffe Camera You don't have to be a smarty-pants to appreciate a trip to Oxford University. Encompassing 39 distinct colleges, Oxford is a campus of historic, centuries-old buildings that have a golden sheen in the late afternoon light. While you can walk along cobblestone streets to the famous Radcliffe Camera -- where numerous bikes guard its gates -- entering other parts of campus is tough if you're not a student. A stroll through the public parts of campus is beautiful enough, but if you'd like to see certain guarded buildings, see if you can arrange a tour.