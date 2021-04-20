Oxford Oxford, UK

English Folk Dancing Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons epitomizes British countryside elegance and was the perfect setting for a brunch that showcased the UK's best ingredients. The 46 Relais & Chateaux grand chefs had the opportunity to sample the region's best cheeses, seafood, produce, and of course classic British desserts—all while being entertaining by traditional Morris dancers.



The Morris dance dates back to the 1400s and is based on rhythmic stepping. The dancers wear bell pads on their shins and often wave handkerchiefs.

