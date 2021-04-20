OX18 4DY Swinbrook, Burford OX18 4DY, UK

Eat local game at The Swan Inn, Swinbrook Swinbrook, in the Cotswolds, is a relatively obscure little village - except to those with a passion for 1920s Britain. Because it was the family home of the dashing Mitford sisters, the aristocratic darlings whose antics dominated Britain's high society. I'd heard that the famous Debo Mitford (also the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire) now owned Swinbrook's Swan Inn; I stayed a couple of nights and I couldn't have been more charmed. The rooms, in a converted stable block, had a traditional charm and unfussy elegance, and kept the Mitford connection strong with pictures of the sisters in their heyday hanging on the stairwell. And the food: well, let's just say if you're someone who likes to know where their food comes from, this is the place. The eggs at breakfast were provided by the chickens roaming round outside my window; and if you're there in season, the birds on the menu will have come from local gamekeepers. I had a rich and delicious confit of duck and I couldn't have enjoyed it more.