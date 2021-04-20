Ovolo Laneways
As the name suggests, this 42-room boutique property takes its design inspiration from the city’s lively laneways, alleys lined with quirky shops and restaurants and often filled with graffiti art. Expect an edgy aesthetic with hallways decorated in funky floor-to-ceiling street scenes, and rooms and suites that feature clean, modern lines accentuated by pops of canary yellow. The largest accommodations mimic apartment-style living, with kitchenettes, dining and living spaces, and private outdoor terraces (two of which are equipped with Jacuzzi spas), while high-tech amenities include Apple TVs in each room and complimentary iPads available for borrowing. (Luddites—or the nostalgic—will appreciate the arcade pinball machine in one of the suites.) Take note: There’s no restaurant on the property, but its wealth of nearby eateries and ideal location near Chinatown means guests will never lack for places to dine—or new laneways to explore.