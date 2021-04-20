Overlordtour
On June 6, 1944, 135,000 Allied forces landed at Normandy for a dramatic entrance into World War II. Operation Overlord covered five Normandy beaches—code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Gold, and Sword—and assembled the American, British, and Canadian troops that would eventually liberate France and the rest of Europe from the Nazis. With Overlordtour, you can spend a half or full day with an expert guide, tracing these decisive moments in history on the very sites where the action took place. Guides are knowledgeable, passionate, and fluent in English, while tours are limited to groups of eight or fewer to ensure plenty of personalized attention. The Overlord team even provides transportation from a central location in Bayeux, making it easy to access Normandy’s most historic sites.