Overland Sheepskin Co
1512 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-534-7717
Sun - Thur 9am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 10pm
Warm Up at Overland Sheepskin CoWith several Colorado locations, this local-to-Colorado shop definitely gives you the feeling of being in the Wild West. Filled with one-of-a-kind furs, hats, gloves and other accessories, there are also options for faux fur.
Overland Sheepskin Co is right on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver, steps away from the Renaissance Denver Downtown.