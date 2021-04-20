Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ovaro

33025 Ovaro UD, Italy
Website
Italian Cheese-Makers Festival Ovaro Italy

Italian Cheese-Makers Festival

Every summer, in the shadow of Carnia’s Monte Zoncolan, the town of Ovaro hosts a festival called Mondo delle Malghe. Meaning “world of the malghe,” this festival celebrates the small-scale dairy farms high up in the mountains of northern Italy where herdsman take their cattle for the summer months. Cheese-tasting is naturally the highlight of the festival: a sampler plate may include formaggio di malga, formaggio salato (salted cheese), formaggio alle erbe (herbed cheese), ricotta (both fresh and smoked), and formadi frant (a golden hued cheese made from mixing cheeses of varying stages of maturation). Other vendors dish up plates of goulasch, sausages, gnocchi di zucca (butternut squash dumplings), frico (cheese and potato pancakes), and cjarsòns (pasta with a sweet-savory filling). In addition, malgari (herdsmen) demonstrate cheese production and take visitors on excursions to nearby malghe.
By Elisabeth Antoine Crawford , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points