Outta My Huevos
| +1 843-743-8721
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Egg-centric Food Truck in the Holy CityCharleston is known for many things, including lavish Sunday brunches. But you can forget the white tablecloths and reservations because the Outta My Huevos food truck turned breakfast on its head.
Founded by former McCrady's employees who shared a love of "the most important meal of the day," Tim Logan and Claire Masingill have made a name for themselves, even being featured at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. The truck features items like huevos rancheros, homemade English muffins and the "Croque Ma'am," all with locally sourced ingredients. Be sure to try the daily special for something different.
The truck is in a different spot every day of the week, including the farmer's markets in Riverland Terrace and Marion Square, but you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details.