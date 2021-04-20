Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Outta My Huevos

Website
| +1 843-743-8721
Egg-centric Food Truck in the Holy City North Charleston South Carolina United States

Egg-centric Food Truck in the Holy City

Charleston is known for many things, including lavish Sunday brunches. But you can forget the white tablecloths and reservations because the Outta My Huevos food truck turned breakfast on its head.

Founded by former McCrady's employees who shared a love of "the most important meal of the day," Tim Logan and Claire Masingill have made a name for themselves, even being featured at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. The truck features items like huevos rancheros, homemade English muffins and the "Croque Ma'am," all with locally sourced ingredients. Be sure to try the daily special for something different.

The truck is in a different spot every day of the week, including the farmer's markets in Riverland Terrace and Marion Square, but you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter for the latest details.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points