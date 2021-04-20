Paddle, Fly, Hike in Kauai

If you're one of those people who like to experience a place by actually doing things, say getting dirty in it, rather than watching it go by through a window, then this is the day for you. Ask for the Kipu Zipline Safari at Outfitters Kauai, located on the south side of Kauai.



It begins with kayaking down the Hule'ia River where you'll paddle through a contrast of tides with the river going out and the ocean coming in, then onto a hike to a swimming hole where Johnny Depp himself took a plunge during the filming of Pirates of the Carribean. There's a bumpy farm wagon ride which takes you to the next phase: edging across swinging bridges and ziplining over impossibly green jungle. Next, it's yet more hiking to stream fed water hole where you can elect to zipline into it or take the jump off a eighteen foot high platform. The

cool water begins to feel refreshing after all the activity. The day ends with, yes, another hike this time through bamboo forest and back to the river where a boat awaits to take you home.