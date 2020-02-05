Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oude Kerk

Oudezijds Voorburgwal 47, 1012 EJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 624 2723
Sculpture and Architecture Amsterdam The Netherlands

Sculpture and Architecture

This winter, Amsterdam’s oldest building, the Oude Kerk, will host an exhibition by one of the country’s most interesting young artists, Germaine Kruip. Primarily a sculptor, her works are typically subtle modernist interventions, playing with shadows and reflections. In some cases, they are even more subtle than that—one of her previous works of art consisted of hiring actors to portray residents of a town in Argentina, unbeknownst to visitors or the town’s residents. Her installation at the Oude Kerk, an 800-year-old church, is titled “Geometry of the Scattering” and promises to be somewhat more conventional. The installation is inspired by the geometric forms of the circle and square and will incorporate previous works by Kruip being exhibited in the Netherlands for the first time. From November 26, 2015 to March 27, 2016. Photo by George Pachantouris/Flickr.
Sponsored by The Set Hotels

More From AFAR

Experience the World’s Most Legendary Civilizations
Experience the World’s Most Legendary Civilizations
Discover All Corners of South America on an Epic Private Jet Journey
Discover All Corners of South America on an Epic Private Jet Journey
Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?
Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?
How Safe Is Flying in a Helicopter?
How Safe Is Flying in a Helicopter?