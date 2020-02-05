Sculpture and Architecture
This winter, Amsterdam’s oldest building, the Oude Kerk
, will host an exhibition by one of the country’s most interesting young artists, Germaine Kruip. Primarily a sculptor, her works are typically subtle modernist interventions, playing with shadows and reflections. In some cases, they are even more subtle than that—one of her previous works of art consisted of hiring actors to portray residents of a town in Argentina, unbeknownst to visitors or the town’s residents. Her installation at the Oude Kerk, an 800-year-old church, is titled “Geometry of the Scattering” and promises to be somewhat more conventional. The installation is inspired by the geometric forms of the circle and square and will incorporate previous works by Kruip being exhibited in the Netherlands for the first time. From November 26, 2015 to March 27, 2016. Photo by George Pachantouris/Flickr.
