Ottolenghi
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
| +44 20 7288 1454
More info
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Notting Hill PastriesEverything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the back that seats a maximum of 10. It's pricy but so cute.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Splurge on Sweets at Ottolenghi
Culinary Superstar, Yotam Ottolenghi's eponymous spots are scattered around London's poshest neighborhoods. Most are takeaway shops with minimal seating. So load up a to go box with a few excellent salads. Like batons of roasted butternut squash dressed in garlicky yogurt and sunflower seeds or a medley of israeli couscous and roasted cauliflower, studded with bursting pomegranate kernels.
But absolutely do not skip dessert. One of the best things I ate in London was a wedge of plum cake from Ottolenghi. I was greatly tempted by the dreamy s'mores displayed in the shop window, but the buttery plum cake won out in the end. My travelling companion chose an equally good but less decadent option, a light lemon pistachio polenta cake.
Prices are calculated by weight, so the heavier your box of food, the lighter your wallet will be when you leave. The Kensington Ottolenghi location is just blocks from Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Pick up a spread then head over for a picnic.
http://eatrepeat.blogspot.com/2013/02/london-ottolenghi.html
But absolutely do not skip dessert. One of the best things I ate in London was a wedge of plum cake from Ottolenghi. I was greatly tempted by the dreamy s'mores displayed in the shop window, but the buttery plum cake won out in the end. My travelling companion chose an equally good but less decadent option, a light lemon pistachio polenta cake.
Prices are calculated by weight, so the heavier your box of food, the lighter your wallet will be when you leave. The Kensington Ottolenghi location is just blocks from Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Pick up a spread then head over for a picnic.
http://eatrepeat.blogspot.com/2013/02/london-ottolenghi.html