Ottolenghi 287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK

More info Sun 9am - 4pm Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Notting Hill Pastries Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the back that seats a maximum of 10. It's pricy but so cute.