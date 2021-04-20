Where are you going?
Otto Ristorante

8/6 Cowper Wharf Rd, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9368 7488
Oh Otto Woolloomooloo Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Oh Otto

Owned by the Fink group which also runs Quay, Otto is an intimate restaurant that serves modern Italian cuisine within view of the Sydney skyline. Start with the salty-sweet Caprino, a crispy flat bread served with goat's curd doused in truffle honey, and the caprese made with buffalo mozzarella. The rest of the menu focuses on meat, pasta, and seafood dishes, and includes a whole roasted suckling pig that groups of eight or more can book in advance. Daily specials might feature a simple but elegant pan-fried barramundi, grilled prawns, or salmon linguini. Desserts are mostly twists on Italian classics such as the saffron brulee with citrus segments and grapefruit sorbet. Can't make up your mind? Go for the tasting menu paired with fine wines.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

