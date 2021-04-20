Otto Pizza

The story of Otto
In a far off place, not so long ago, two English men made some bad decisions during the financial crisis. With time to kill and no jobs in sight, they decided to take a road trip across America in an old VW Otto. Eventually they found themselves in Seattle
eating something fantastic known as a cornmeal crust pizza. "Wow" they thought, "This is delicious! We should learn how to make this and then open a shop in Notting Hill." So they did and it's delicious. Cornmeal crust pizza, ice cream sandwiches and root beer floats await.