Otto Pizza

6 Chepstow Rd, London W2 5BH, UK
Website
The story of Otto London United Kingdom

The story of Otto

In a far off place, not so long ago, two English men made some bad decisions during the financial crisis. With time to kill and no jobs in sight, they decided to take a road trip across America in an old VW Otto. Eventually they found themselves in Seattle eating something fantastic known as a cornmeal crust pizza. "Wow" they thought, "This is delicious! We should learn how to make this and then open a shop in Notting Hill." So they did and it's delicious. Cornmeal crust pizza, ice cream sandwiches and root beer floats await.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

