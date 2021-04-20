OTTO Enoteca Pizzeria One 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA

More info Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am

Pizza with a Twist Would you like some pizza with your egg? In a city known for its pizzas, Otto is well-known for it's interesting (but delicious), and flavorful combinations. Although I haven't been, their happy hour specials draw large crowds...book early! This place is typically packed.