Ottawa Art Gallery 50 Mackenzie King Bridge, Ottawa, ON K1N 0C5, Canada

Contemporary Art in Ottawa The Ottawa Art Gallery highlights contemporary art in the region, and has a growing permanent collection celebrating the area's art history. It's also home to the Firestone Collection of Canadian Art—a collection that includes some 1,600 works of art assembled during the mid-20th century. They also offer educational programs, attend community events, and host curatorial walkthroughs and artists' talks.