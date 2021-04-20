Where are you going?
Otavalo

Otavalo, Ecuador
Try The Dangerously Addictive Llapingacho Otavalo Ecuador

Try The Dangerously Addictive Llapingacho

The first time I had these little potato pancakes at a street stand in Otavalo, I thought that llapingachos was just a pancake. But later I went to a restaurant and saw llapingachos under the comida tipica (typical food) menu. A llapingachos meal is the potato pancake (stuffed with cheese) as well as chorizo sausage, fried eggs and an avocado and tomato salad. If there's anything I love more than potato pancakes (with cheese!), it's potatoes with eggs for any meal. If I lived in Ecuador, I'd eat llapingachos in every form for every meal. Perhaps it's good then that I just visited.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

