Otavalo Market

Pan American Highway
Must See Market Otavalo Ecuador

Sat 6am - 9pm

An Explosion of Colors, Crafts and Comida

Every Saturday, the main craft market square of Otavalo, Plaza de Ponchos, explodes through the streets in all directions with vendors selling everything from large wood spoons to live chickens. My favorite part are the food vendors making their way through the maze, especially those with never-seen-before regional fruits like fuzzy red Rambutan.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Mindy Teini
almost 7 years ago

Must See Market

While the Galapagos is an amazing destination in and of itself, for me another highlight of my recent trip was a visit to the Otavalo Market just a short drive north of Quito on the Ecuadorian mainland!

The market was alive with energy as all the local artisans from the area converged in the central plaza, and many of the adjoining streets, of this small town to sell their goods. The traditional clothing and one –on-one interactions take you back in time to an era before 24 hour big box stores and online shopping. There we found textiles, paintings, wooden carvings, clothing, and jewelry all with a distinctly Ecuadorian feel. Not to mention the array of local spices, street foods, including whole grilled fish and snails by the bag, and great ice cream stands scattered within the bustling walkways. Our guide help us navigate the market, and negotiate for all our treasures.

This is a ‘must do’ for any trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands! Try to make the trip on a Saturday when the market is almost twice the size! Bring your bartering skills, an empty suitcase, and a guide! Adventure Life planned an amazing visit to this amazing market!

