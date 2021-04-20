Must See Market

While the Galapagos is an amazing destination in and of itself, for me another highlight of my recent trip was a visit to the Otavalo Market just a short drive north of Quito on the Ecuadorian mainland!



The market was alive with energy as all the local artisans from the area converged in the central plaza, and many of the adjoining streets, of this small town to sell their goods. The traditional clothing and one –on-one interactions take you back in time to an era before 24 hour big box stores and online shopping. There we found textiles, paintings, wooden carvings, clothing, and jewelry all with a distinctly Ecuadorian feel. Not to mention the array of local spices, street foods, including whole grilled fish and snails by the bag, and great ice cream stands scattered within the bustling walkways. Our guide help us navigate the market, and negotiate for all our treasures.



This is a ‘must do’ for any trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands! Try to make the trip on a Saturday when the market is almost twice the size! Bring your bartering skills, an empty suitcase, and a guide! Adventure Life planned an amazing visit to this amazing market!



