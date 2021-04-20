Otago Peninsula Otago Peninsula, 9077, New Zealand

Stunning Otago Peninsula The Otago Peninsula outside of Dunedin is a place for a walk, a bike ride, a crawl, whatever you can manage. Slopes of green, icy blue waters, flocks of sheep... it's just country-side bliss. You can also check out the Albatross colon, new zealand fur seals, or the yellow-eyed penguin colony. And if that's not all, it's also a great place to watch a sunset, for certain.