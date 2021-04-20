Otago Peninsula
Otago Peninsula, 9077, New Zealand
Stunning Otago PeninsulaThe Otago Peninsula outside of Dunedin is a place for a walk, a bike ride, a crawl, whatever you can manage. Slopes of green, icy blue waters, flocks of sheep... it's just country-side bliss. You can also check out the Albatross colon, new zealand fur seals, or the yellow-eyed penguin colony. And if that's not all, it's also a great place to watch a sunset, for certain.
almost 7 years ago
Dunedin and the Otgao Peninsula
Explore New Zealand's South Island by heading to Dunedin and the Otago Peninsula. Here, you can walk the University of Otago campus or explore the peninsula to watch for yellow-eyed penguins and albatrosses.