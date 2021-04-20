Otafuku
220 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
| +1 646-998-3438
Japanese Street food in the East VillageDelicious takoyaki.
almost 7 years ago
Yakisoba in NYC
I’ve never been to Japan, but being from NYC has it’s advantages. If I ever want some Japanese street food I go to Otafuku in the East Village. They make this delicious fried noodle snack and I feel that I am instantly tele-ported to the streets of Osaka after a night of drinking.
almost 7 years ago
A Taste of Japan Comfort Food
This charming whole in the wall in the East Village is quite the hot spot to take in some authentic okonomiyaki & takoyai. The restaurant can hold only three people inside of it before it gets overly crowded; it’s very small indeed. The food is very authentic & quite tasty. Some of the best from outside of Japan!