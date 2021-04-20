Where are you going?
Otafuku

220 E 9th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Website
| +1 646-998-3438
Japanese Street food in the East Village New York New York United States
Japanese Street food in the East Village

Delicious takoyaki.
By Sarah Zapiler

Ruddy Harootian
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Yakisoba in NYC

I’ve never been to Japan, but being from NYC has it’s advantages. If I ever want some Japanese street food I go to Otafuku in the East Village. They make this delicious fried noodle snack and I feel that I am instantly tele-ported to the streets of Osaka after a night of drinking.
Christine Anuszewski
almost 7 years ago

A Taste of Japan Comfort Food

This charming whole in the wall in the East Village is quite the hot spot to take in some authentic okonomiyaki & takoyai. The restaurant can hold only three people inside of it before it gets overly crowded; it’s very small indeed. The food is very authentic & quite tasty. Some of the best from outside of Japan!
