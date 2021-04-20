Ostro Brasserie & Bar

From a Michelin Chef
Ostro, the Italian word for ‘a southerly wind’, is the latest creation of Executive Chef Josh Emett, a Michelin-star winning chef and MasterChef judge who has worked in London
, New York and LA. Located in the trendy Britomart precinct the restaurant has sweeping views over the active port and harbour, while the brasserie on the other side of the room looks down to Britomart. It's one of the few new restaurants in Auckland
that takes bookings - much to the delight of locals - and the best tables are out on the balcony. For an appetizing treat go for the Vanuatu King Prawns.