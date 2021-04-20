Osteria La Fontanina
Portichetti Fontanelle, 3, 37100 Verona VR, Italy
| +39 045 913305
More info
Mon - Sat 7pm - 10:30pm
A Dinner FIt for Romeo and Juliet—Had They SurvivedUp near the Teatro Romano and Castel San Pietro (great view of Verona!), my boyfriend and I found La Fontanina, "the little fountain."
Now, I love fountains more than most people—but not as much as I love this restaurant. And the fact that it's about a small as a fountain (well, maybe a really, really big fountain) is just part of its charm.
The more than 200-years-old Michelin-starred restaurant lures you in with chandelier lighting, nostalgic furniture, and succulent aromas. It feels a little like walking into an antiques store where they also collect wine. The food is as elegant and decadent—and the service as warm—as La Fontanina is old.
The hostess sat us in a corner by a candle with a heart and quickly brought us champagne and four types of bread. For our antipasto, we received three meat tartars, the second of which was topped with mustard gelato. Black spaghetti with sea urchin and calamari followed for me. My boyfriend went for the agnoletti with local Grana Padano cheese and Lessinia truffle bathed in a luscious cream sauce. We paired our meal with a Vecio Belo, a 2011 Valpolicella Classico Superiore from hills 20 minutes from the center of Verona.
I can easily say La Fontanina provided the best meal and the most romantic night of our one-month trip to Europe. Romeo and Juliet are probably watching us with jealousy; our night was more romantic than their whole story.