Osteria De L' Ortolano

93 Via degli Alfani
+39 055 239 6466
Dinner near the Duomo Florence Italy

Tue - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Dinner near the Duomo

By day it's a tempting deli selling a wide variety of cheeses, cold cuts, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and all sorts of other Italian edible goodies: by night it's a delightful little restaurant. Although Massimo Zetti's menus are based on the culinary traditions of Tuscany (with the odd excursion into the rest of Italy), his approach is fresh and original and he gives particular emphasis to local produce: much of the seasonal fruit and veg used in the kitchen comes from the family farm. Menus change regularly, but expect dishes like sweet and sour 'caponata' of vegetables, risotto with vin santo wine and 'baccalà' (salt cod) done three ways. Desserts are delicious: try the intense chocolate Martarè or an apple tarte tatin. There are only 24 covers, so you need to book in advance.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

