Oslob Whale Shark Watching
Natalio Bacalso Avenue, Oslob, 6023 Cebu, Philippines
| +63 915 138 2988
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
Swimming with (whale) SharksWith so many islands in the Philippines, figuring out which to visit can make or break a trip. Travellers visiting the Island of Cebu will find Cebu City worthy of a day or two - while the rest of the island offers waterfalls to the south, beautiful beaches to the north, and an extraordinary opportunity to swim with whale sharks in Oslob. The trip from Cebu by bus is cheap (though several hours and an early morning) and the excursion to see the sharks is remarkable well-run.
Snorkeling in the clear waters off Oslob and feeling a whale shark swim right underneath you, or an enormous mouth open for krill fast approaching feels both ominous and exciting - and like nothing you've ever done before. The gentle giants are not interested in human food and seem nearly as interested in swimming with the humans as the humans are swimming with the sharks.
