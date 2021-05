OSKA Montclair 5 Church St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Super Slouchy Layers Spell Elegant Comfort I had not heard of Oska, the European clothing line before they set up shop on Church Street and my wardrobe was the poorer for it. These are working women's clothes who don't want to sacrifice style for comfort. My favorites are the pants, bell shaped, sitting on the waist, they always make me feel thinner. Gorgeous scarves and layering pieces, jackets and sweaters too.