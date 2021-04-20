Oscars Waterfront Boutique Hotel 41B Gipps Street

Boutique Hotel Perfection on the Water in Port Fairy At the end of a long travel day, filled with hiking and including a ride in a helicopter, we pulled into the small town of Port Fairy along the Moyne River and I sighed with relief the instant I saw the whitewashed walls and iron entrance gate of Oscars Waterfront Boutique Hotel. Instinctively I knew it was going to be a good stay.



I wasn't wrong. Though it was all-too-brief, my time as a guest at Oscars was nothing short of fabulous. From the jacuzzi soaking tub in my suite, to the fireplace, electric tea kettle, divine bed and the gourmet breakfast -- every detail was worthy of the hotel's "boutique" status.



Riverfront view rooms are available and if you choose to book there, you will enjoy the wonderful sunrise as it illuminates the boats along the Moyne River. However, I loved staying in the Courtyard Suite which is lined with lavender plants because it transported me right to France, though I was in Australia.



The gourmet breakfast, which includes a buffet of housemade granola and fresh fruit, can be accompanied by items from the made-to-order menu and I would recommend not skipping this. The tomato bruschetta breakfast sandwich was purely divine when I asked for eggs to replace the tomatoes: walnut pesto, rocket and crispy bacon with the eggs, over rye bread still make my mouth water. It was one of the best breakfasts I have had in any country. Free newspapers and a choice of French Press Coffee or teas from around the world complete a perfect start to the day!