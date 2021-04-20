Osan College Station Food Cart Taean-ro 95beon-gil, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Food Cart, Osan, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. This is a road trip and an excursion of chow all rolled into one.



First, get yourself to South Korea. That's key. Second, get onto the subway, and head south on Line 1. Get off at Osan College Station. Exit the station, and crawl inside the tented wagon across the street. Inside this tented wagon you will find what is quite possibly the best street food in all of South Korea, and possibly all of East Asia. There are plenty of tidbits to choose from, but I highly recommend the rabokki, a variant of the ever popular tteokbokki, a braised dish of sliced rice cake, meat, eggs, and seasoning. Order a bottle of soju, Korea's national spirit of choice (it's a bit like a sweet vodka). The whole deal might set you back $5. If this is your first experience with a Pojangmacha, or Korean street vendor, it'll be a great one.