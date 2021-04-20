Os Goliardos
9 Rua da Mãe de Água
| +351 962 022 242
Thur, Fri 5pm - 8pm
Discovering wines from small producersA wine cellar with a selection of wines discovered in small producers, mainly national ones, but also Spanish, Italian, French and others.
Sometimes, there are sessions of comparative tastings of wines, so that you learn the basic and the essential of how to taste the wine. There also themed events or other kind of events.
Choose a wine from a selection of the day and accompany with tapas or petiscos (it’s Portuguese word for snacks). Enjoy the wine in the patio outside in a Summer night.
If you are curious about the word Goliardos, it was the name given to students and scholars guzzlers that spent a lot of time in taverns, during the Middle Ages.