Os Goliardos

9 Rua da Mãe de Água
Website
| +351 962 022 242
Discovering wines from small producers Lisbon Portugal

More info

Thur, Fri 5pm - 8pm

Discovering wines from small producers

A wine cellar with a selection of wines discovered in small producers, mainly national ones, but also Spanish, Italian, French and others.

Sometimes, there are sessions of comparative tastings of wines, so that you learn the basic and the essential of how to taste the wine. There also themed events or other kind of events.

Choose a wine from a selection of the day and accompany with tapas or petiscos (it’s Portuguese word for snacks). Enjoy the wine in the patio outside in a Summer night.

If you are curious about the word Goliardos, it was the name given to students and scholars guzzlers that spent a lot of time in taverns, during the Middle Ages.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

