Orpheus Brewing
1440 Dutch Valley Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
| +1 404-347-1777
More info
Orpheus BrewingOrpheus Brewing is a fun visit, especially if you're into sour beers, such as the Belgium lambics, gueuze, and Flanders red ale. Located at the Westminster Drive entrance of the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, they have a great two-tiered porch for sunny days, and an industrial looking, dog friendly tap room inside. On the weekends, you may find food trucks nearby, but you can bring food in as well. A perfect place to spend an afternoon on warm summer weekends, working your way through a tasting, hanging with old friends and making new ones.
Hours:
Mon-Thu: 6-10pm
Fri: 5-12pm
Sat/Sun: 1-10pm
