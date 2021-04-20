Where are you going?
Orpheus Brewing

1440 Dutch Valley Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, USA
Website
| +1 404-347-1777
Orpheus Brewing Atlanta Georgia United States
Sat, Sun 1pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 6pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 12am

Orpheus Brewing is a fun visit, especially if you're into sour beers, such as the Belgium lambics, gueuze, and Flanders red ale. Located at the Westminster Drive entrance of the  BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, they have a great two-tiered porch for sunny days, and an industrial looking, dog friendly tap room inside. On the weekends, you may find food trucks nearby, but you can bring food in as well. A perfect place to spend an afternoon on warm summer weekends, working your way through a tasting, hanging with old friends and making new ones.

Mon-Thu: 6-10pm
Fri: 5-12pm
Sat/Sun: 1-10pm

Warm thanks to the fun and fabulous Hotel Clermont for hosting me while I explored Atlanta, a city that keeps getting better with each visit.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

