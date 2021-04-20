Orpheum Theatre 1192 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

Photo courtesy of SHN

SHN Orpheum Theatre They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, but if you can't make it to the Great White Way, don't worry, the Orpheum Theatre brings Broadway to San Francisco, hosting the biggest touring shows every season. Built in 1926 as a showcase for theatre magnate Alexander Pantages, the Orpheum (now designated as a San Francisco Historical Landmark.) has welcomed vaudeville acts, silent films, motion pictures, and musical and theatrical entertainment troupes from around the globe. But it's as a Broadway hit venue that locals have come to love the historic playhouse. Acclaimed productions such as The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton: An American Musical have earned standing ovations at the Orpheum, and Wicked ran here for two years!