Orio Madrid Fuencarral
Calle Fuencarral, 49, 28043 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 21 83 18
Sun - Sat 10am - 1am
Basque Pintxos, Beautiful Wines, Friendly FacesOrio is a great place to grab a glass of wine after strolling Fuencarral. The staff is exceptionally cheerful and most speak English. Marcos the manager always seems to be there, and he makes it a point of charming each and every customer. Let him guide your wine and pintxo (Basque word for tapas) journey and leave with great memories.
Remember to keep your sticks after eating the pintxos as this is how your bill is tallied, and it works on the honor system!
Must try: mushrooms a la plancha: the freshest I’ve had in Madrid.