Origin Vietnamese Bistro

1333 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-257-0690
Fast, Fresh Vietnamese Food at Origin

Centrally located, but in a quiet commercial building, Origin is one downtown restaurant where it's easy to walk in and get a table even during the lunch rush — or, better yet, an outside spot on their large, sunny patio.

Origin offers a wide, inexpensive menu of rice and noodle bowls, pho, and banh mi (one of the few downtown options for these cheap and tasty Vietnamese subs). The grilled pork vermicelli bowl, pictured, is a favorite. Almost everything is under $10, and there's a full bar if you're looking for a happy hour stop. The modern, simple decor feels elegant enough for a business lunch, but service is casual and friendly.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

