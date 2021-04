Origin 155号 Jianguo Middle Road

Fresh and Delicious Tianzifang is incredible, but between jostling around with other tourists and getting lost for the 20th time—or is that just creative navigation?—it can be nice to have a place to rejuvenate. And for that, Origin is just the spot. With a menu of healthy fare and freshly squeezed juices, you'll not only get a great meal, but feel rested, satisfied, and ready to head back out into the maze of shops.