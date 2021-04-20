Oriental Bay Oriental Bay, Wellington 6011, New Zealand

Enjoying the Beach on Oriental Bay One of the incredible things about Wellington is how the city has evolved, sprawling along many of the beautiful harbors and beaches on the south coast of the North Island.



This means no matter where you are in the city, chances are you aren't too far away from a beach. The closest one from the city center is only a few minutes walk away along the harbor—Oriental Bay.



A nice little sandy beach, it curves around and gives you views both across the harbor and overlooking the downtown capital.



With a few cafes, ice cream shops, and plenty of residences nearby, Oriental Bay is a popular place for locals to hang out, and on a rare sunny day in Wellington, the beach gets so packed you can't see the sand!



And if you're really lucky, orca whales have been known to swim into the harbor and can be seen from the beach. Keep your fingers crossed.