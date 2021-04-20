Ori-gin
48 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
Photo courtesy of Origin
For the Love of GinAlso from the masterminds behind molecular cocktail lounge Quinary comes Hong Kong's first gin-focused bar. Barmaster Antonio Lai continues his reign here at Ori-gin, with the popular Barrel Aged Negroni and Chrysanthemum-gin based Remedy topping the cocktail menu.
There's a cheeky side to the drinks list, too. Undeniably the quirkiest member of the menu, the KGB (Kyoho Grape Bath) pays homage to the history of gin by being presented, literally, in a mini-bathtub. This is a martini created from Kyoho grapes served in a special tea bubble bath with Gin, Kyoho liqueur, lemon & lime juice, grape juice, Elderflower syrup. Order this at the bar and let the staff tell you all about Prohibition and distilling gin in bathtubs back in '20s America.