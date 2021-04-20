O'Reilly's of Temple bar
22 Essex St E, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 NA09, Ireland
| +353 1 559 9532
Sun 1pm - 9:30pm
Mon, Tue 12pm - 9pm
Wed, Thur 12pm - 9:30pm
Fri 12pm - 10:30pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Temple BarThe Temple Bar brings a lot of tourists and locals to the square. Go out there when it just starts to get dark and you will find yourself in the middle of a fun nightlife scene with brilliant musicians, new friends, and even some leprechauns ;) Grab a friend and enjoy what the square has to offer.
Street Art
Enjoy the street art around Temple Bar square in Dublin.