Cenotaphs of the Bundela Kings

Orchha, in Central India's Bundelkhand, is perfectly situated for a stop when touring the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It a photographers' paradise, with the pageantry of the Bundela Rajputs' medieval courts echoing across a boulder-strewn landscape. All that remains of the feudal kingdom are crumbling palaces, pavilions, walls and gates.



For me, the draw was an opportunity to wander among the cenotaphs, fourteen in all, as birds of prey circled the spires above and bright green parakeets posed for my camera against the domed brick structures. Even better: the hauntingly beautiful ruins along the Kanchana Ghat, viewed from across the Betwa River.



If you are building a travel itinerary to follow the heritage circuit of Agra, Gwalior and Khajuraho, consider including Orccha!

