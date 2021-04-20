Orangery
Kensington Palace, Kensington Gardens, London W8 4PX, UK
| +44 20 3166 6113
High Tea at the OrangeryRight at the edge of the Kensington Palace grounds lies The Orangery, a great place for tea and crumpets. The Orangery is a lofty, elegant building—all white with wall-length windows looking out on the gardens.
A wide-range of wonderful teas and a nice selection of snacks is available. If you've never been to England before, I suggest trying the Victoria Sponge Cake—a light and airy, delicious jam-and-cream-filled cake.
Drinking tea accompanied by a slice of Victoria Sponge Cake is definitely quintessentially British. So go and see the beautiful Kensington Gardens & Palace and enjoy a refreshing cup of tea and a delicious slice of cake!
Afternoon Tea at Kensington Palace
All right, so you're probably not going to be invited to dinner at Kensington Palace during your stay in London. And you know what? That's totally fine. Instead, have all of the pageantry and none of the royal duties with afternoon tea at the Orangery. Set in Kensington Palace, in a high-ceiling restaurant overlooking the gardens, the Orangery makes for a souvenir in itself. Be sure to make a reservation beforehand, and once you take your seat, pick a flavorful tea to accompany a three-tier tray of scones, cakes, and sandwiches. This outing may be a splurge – a traditional afternoon tea will set you back about £20 – but it’s a fun bragging right, too.