Afternoon Tea at Kensington Palace

All right, so you're probably not going to be invited to dinner at Kensington Palace during your stay in London. And you know what? That's totally fine. Instead, have all of the pageantry and none of the royal duties with afternoon tea at the Orangery. Set in Kensington Palace, in a high-ceiling restaurant overlooking the gardens, the Orangery makes for a souvenir in itself. Be sure to make a reservation beforehand, and once you take your seat, pick a flavorful tea to accompany a three-tier tray of scones, cakes, and sandwiches. This outing may be a splurge – a traditional afternoon tea will set you back about £20 – but it’s a fun bragging right, too.